Tehran: any act of aggression against Iran to have consequences

18 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran resolutely rejects statements by the U.S. administration on Tehran’s alleged involvement in attacks by Houthi rebels, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said in a letter to the Security Council chief and UN Secretary-General. The letter called the statements “belligerent” and “inflammatory rhetoric.”

"Iran has never been involved in any activities inconsistent with the provisions of relevant Security Council resolutions on Yemen. Iran strongly and categorically rejects any accusation on the violation of relevant Security Council resolutions on arms embargoes in Yemen or involvement in any destabilizing activities in the region," Amir Saeid Iravani said.

Iran’s permanent representative warned that any act of aggression against the country will have severe consequences.