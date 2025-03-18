Georgia declares importance of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

18 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia holds immense significance for the entire region.

The minister emphasized Georgia’s priorities of restoring its historical role and reinforcing its position in the modern world.

"Thanks to our close cooperation with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, along with support from our strategic partners, numerous important projects have been implemented," Bochorishvili said.

She stressed that even decades later, these projects remain relevant, showcasing their potential in strengthening security.

Bochorishvili highlighted Tbilisi’s renewed appreciation for collaboration with Baku, Ankara and Yerevan, noting that these three nations are Georgia’s principal partners.

The minister stressed that peace and security remain key priorities, and a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is critical for regional stability.

She also underscored the significance of the Middle Corridor, describing it as a transport route that offers new opportunities for Europe.

According to Bochorishvili, the strategic partnership between Baku and Tbilisi contributes to the advancement of the entire South Caucasus.

The FM cited the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Southern Gas Corridor, and other energy initiatives as prime examples of successful cooperation.