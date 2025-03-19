How many sanctions imposed on Russia?

19 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a total of more than 28,000 sanctions have been imposed on Russia.

Speaking at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the head of state noted that the Finance Ministry has counted that 28,595 sanctions against individuals and legal entities.

"It seems that those imposing the sanctions have lost count of how many restrictions they have imposed and against whom,” Putin said.

According to him, this figure is more than the total number of “all the sanctions against all countries” in the world.

Putin defined sanctions not as "temporary or targeted" measures, but rather as “a mechanism of systemic strategic pressure” against Russia.

The Russian leader said no matter how the situation develops, one can expect that another way will be found to "put some kind of spokes in wheels".