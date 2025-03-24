Pope Francis: I am pleased Baku and Yerevan agree on peace treaty

24 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pope Francis expressed satisfaction with the fact that Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on the draft text of the peace treaty.

"I am pleased that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on the final text of the peace agreement," Pope Francis said.

He expressed hope that it may be signed as soon as possible.

"May thus contribute to establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus," the statement of the Holy See reads.

On March 13, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced the completion of negotiations on the text of the draft agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.