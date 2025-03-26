Armenia has officially committed to joining EU

26 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian parliament passed the bill on Armenia's accession to the European Union in the second and final readings on March 26.

A total of 64 parliament members backed the bill, with 7 voting against.

Only members of the ruling Civil Contract faction voted for the bill. Members of the I Have Honor opposition faction voted against, and members of the Armenia opposition faction abstained from voting.

The Armenian government approved the EU accession bill on January 9. The bill managed to collect 60,000 signatures for its submission to the government and parliament consideration.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the bill does not imply automatic EU membership, because a decision on Armenia's accession to the EU should be made in a nationwide referendum.