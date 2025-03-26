Saakashvili to be questioned in Georgian parliament

26 Mar. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Georgia

Former Georgian president, founder of the United National Movement party Mikheil Saakashvili will definitely be invited for questioning in parliament when needed, and he will be obliged to come, Georgian Dream MP Tea Tsulukiani said.

The parliamentary commission on crimes of the regime of former Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili intends to call the oppositionist for questioning, its chairperson Tea Tsulukiani announced.

The MP made such a statement answering former Foreign Minister Grigol Vashadze. He said that when Saakashvili was in power, no one thought about even partially depriving Georgia of its sovereignty, such an idea did not arise throughout the vertical from the president to the attaché.