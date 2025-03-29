Iran's nuclear program discussed at technical talks in Geneva

29 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Expert-level negotiations on Iran's nuclear program were held in Geneva between Iran and three European countries (the UK, France and Germany) in Geneva on March 27, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

According to him, the removal of sanctions imposed on Iran was also discussed during the Geneva talks.

The deputy foreign minister didn't provide further details on other aspects of the Geneva discussions.

In November, 2024, the first round of dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and EU3 was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue was continued in January in Geneva, where negotiations were held mainly on Iran's nuclear program.