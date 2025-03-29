Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkiye held telephone conversation

29 Mar. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Azerbaijan

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held a telephone conversation. They congratulated each other on Ramadan, and also discussed relations between the countries.

On March 29, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held a telephone conversation, the press service of the leader of Azerbaijan reports.

The heads of state congratulated each other on Ramadan, and also conveyed holiday wishes to the peoples of the two countries.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Türkiye assessed the development of relations between Baku and Ankara, noting the fraternal and allied nature of interstate ties. The heads of state also expressed a desire to meet in the foreseeable future.