Fire at landfill in Novorossiysk dies down

29 Mar. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The fire that has been raging for two weeks at the landfill in Novorossiysk has begun to die down: firefighters have noted a reduction in the area of ​​the fire.

The area of ​​the fire at the landfill in Novorossiysk has decreased to 700 square meters, Deputy Head of the City Alexander Gavrikov said.

"The area has decreased to 700 square meters,”

– Alexander Gavrikov informed.

The fire at the landfill has been raging for over two weeks. Information about the fire was received on March 13, the flames gradually spread to an area of ​​over 2,500 square meters.