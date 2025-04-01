Russia and USA prepare for second meeting

1 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Russia and the USA are preparing for a second meeting aimed at resolving tensions in relations and normalizing contacts, the Russian Foreign Minister announced.

Sergey Lavrov emphasized that with the approval of their leaders, both countries are working to eliminate obstacles that seriously hinder the work of embassies in Moscow and Washington.

"A meeting took place in Istanbul, a second meeting is being prepared now, in the meantime, contacts are being held by phone, by video conference",

Lavrov said.