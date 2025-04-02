Steinmeier: Karabakh is Azerbaijan

2 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Karabakh is Azerbaijan, this is Berlin's direct and clear position, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

"We have always said that this is your [Azerbaijani] territory and today we confirm this position of Germany," Steinmeier said.

Speaking of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the German president reaffirmed Germany’s readiness to provide the necessary support for this process. He stressed that a crucial moment has arrived to reach an agreement.

"I hope this opportunity will be seized, a peace treaty will be signed, and lasting peace will be established in your region. I have great hopes for this,” Steinmeier said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan yesterday evening.