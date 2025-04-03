Baku to host Energy Forum in June

3 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Baku Energy Forum, the main event of Baku Energy Week, will be held at Baku's Convention Center on June 3-4 in Azerbaijan.

The forum, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, brings together the main participants of Baku Energy Week, leading world experts, representatives of state institutions and the private sector, investors, and business representatives for a strategic dialogue.

It shapes the future agenda of the energy industry, discussing strategic initiatives and key development trends, Trend reported.

The main topics of this year's Baku Energy Forum are the development of a sustainable energy industry, digitalization of the energy sector, acceleration of green energy projects, and the study of innovative solutions for decarbonization.

These discussions will play an important role in determining the future of the global energy sector by giving direction to its transformation.

The Zero Waste and Zero Food Waste initiatives are being implemented within the framework of the event, which emphasizes the organizers' commitment to the principles of sustainable development.