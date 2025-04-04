Azerbaijan increases non-oil exports

4 Apr. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose by 6.6%, reaching $485 million, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications reports.

Since the beginning of the year, food supplies have increased by 12.3% to almost $154 million. Exports of ferrous metals and related products have increased by 67%, while sugar and confectionery by 47%.

Exports of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 10.2%, chemical products by 30%, tea by 21.3%, aluminum and aluminum products by about 3%.

The leader among exported goods from the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan was gold, which was supplied to other countries for $19 million. It was followed by urea ($15 million) and cotton ($14.4 million).

In January-February 2025, Russia imported Azerbaijani goods worth $150.8 million. In February, Russian imports from Azerbaijan products totaled $69.7 million.