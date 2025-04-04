Central Asia-European Union Summit kicks off in Samarkand

4 Apr. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The two-day Central Asia-European Union summit started in Samarkand today.

The meeting is being chaired by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Central Asia-EU summit is attended by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as well as the leaders of the countries of the region - the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

In Samarkand, the parties will discuss the joint implementation of transport and logistics projects, raw materials cooperation, and the possibility of using green energy.

According to the President of the European Council, the summit will serve as a platform for determining areas of cooperation aimed at the sustainable development of the Central Asian countries and the Eurozone.