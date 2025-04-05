Hockey player Ovechkin ties Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record

5 Apr. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian forward and Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin has tied Canadian forward Wayne Gretzky's record for the number of goals scored in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular championships.

In the home game against Chicago (5:3), Ovechkin scored twice. Now Ovechkin and Gretzky have 894 goals each in the regular championships.

To reach this mark, the Russian needed 1,486 matches, the Canadian - 1,487. Before the end of the regular championship, Washington will play six games, in the next meeting the team will play against the New York Islanders on April 6.