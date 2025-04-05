Azerbaijan fortifies borders against Armenia’s attacks

5 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces will strengthen their combat positions on the conditional border with Armenia in order to increase the effectiveness of protecting Azerbaijani land from the constant military provocations of the Armenian military that resumed in March.

Today, a meeting of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry was held in Baku. The main topic of the meeting was the increased military provocations of Armenia on the conditional border: shelling of Azerbaijani positions and the launch of reconnaissance drones.

The head of the ministry, Zakir Hasanov gave orders on the constant readiness of border units and measures to increase vigilance during combat duty. He quoted the words of President Ilham Aliyev about creating conditions for a peaceful settlement with Armenia thanks to the historic victory of the Azerbaijani army in the Karabakh war and the high professional qualities of the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.