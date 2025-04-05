Representative office of Russian Historical Society opens in Pyatigorsk

5 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A center for coordinating regional representative offices of the Russian Historical Society was opened in the North Caucasus. Starting today, it operates in Pyatigorsk. The organization will develop scientific and educational contacts with the countries of the South Caucasus.

Today, in Pyatigorsk, within the walls of the North Caucasus Federal University, the official opening ceremony of the Russian Historical Society center was held. The Pyatigorsk center of the RHS at NCFU has a special status. It will organize the joint work of all the organization’s branches in the North Caucasus.

"The new center will work on the basis of the North Caucasus Federal University and will become a coordination hub for all regional branches of the Russian Historical Society in the district,”

– NCFU press service informed.