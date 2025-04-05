IDF burns armored vehicles in Syria and begins unique operation in Gaza

5 Apr. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF website

The army of the Jewish state reported on combat operations for April 5: a cluster of abandoned military equipment in Syria was eliminated and an operation was launched on the Morag Axis in the Gaza Strip.

This Saturday, the Israeli army carried out a successful attack on one of the headquarters of the former Syrian armed forces, where a cluster of armored vehicles was detected that could potentially be used against Israel.

All military equipment found in the headquarters, including non-combat-ready ones, was eliminated. Portable weapons - mortars and rockets - were confiscated.

In addition, for the first time since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army launched a special operation on the Morag Axis, which divides the territory between Rafah and Khan Yunis in an east-west direction.