Iranian army put on high alert - report

7 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's armed forces have been placed on high alert by order of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's threats against Tehran.

According to the official, Iran has issued notices to Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey and Bahrain that any support for a U.S. attack on Iran, including the use of their air space or territory by U.S. military during an attack, would be considered an act of hostility, Reuters reported.

Such an act "will have severe consequences for them", the official said.

Iran rejected direct negotiations with the U.S. on a nuclear deal, but wants to continue indirect negotiations through Oman, a longtime channel for messages between the rival states, the official said.

"Indirect talks offer a chance to evaluate Washington's seriousness about a political solution with Iran," the official said.

In March, Trump said he had sent a proposal to Khamenei for the talks. On March 30, the American leader vowed to impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks if the negotiations fall through. He also threatened Tehran with unprecedented bombing in the event of a complete rejection of the deal. In response, Khamenei said he did not believe in a U.S. military intervention, but warned that any attempt by Washington to provoke unrest in Iran would be decisively repelled.