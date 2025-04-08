7th ADA University Policy Forum kicks off in Khankendi

8 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the 7th ADA University Policy Forum has started at Garabagh University in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city.

The 7th ADA Political Forum, titled “Facing the New World Order”, is being jointly organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

The event will feature two panel discussions - "Geopolitical changes and their impact on regional sovereignty". The second panel will be devoted to the topic "New world order: expectations from economic transformation and digital revolution".

More than 80 international experts and think tank representatives from 44 countries will attend the forum.

Earlier, it was reported that the delegates of the 7th ADA University Policy Forum have arrived in the city of Fuzuli. A plane carrying international experts and representatives from leading think tanks landed at Fuzuli International Airport.