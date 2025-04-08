Media: Iran ready for direct talks with US if sanctions are eased

8 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian authorities are ready to consider the possibility of direct talks with the US in exchange for easing sanctions against Tehran, the media report.

"The Iranians told us that direct talks are possible but there has to be a goodwill gesture. Lift some sanctions or unfreeze some money",

a Reuters diplomatic source said.

It is reported that Tehran intends to see concrete steps from Washington to normalize relations between the countries before the talks begin.

According to the Reuters source, the Iranian authorities do not believe in significant results from indirect talks in Oman.

Let us remind you that Tehran had previously agreed to talks with the US in Oman with the participation of mediators.