Eastern Zangezur to be connected to Nakhchivan by power grids

8 Apr. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities intend to launch a power transmission line that will connect the Eastern Zangezur region of the country with Nakhchivan. The line will pass through Iran.

It is reported that the agreement was reached during the visit of Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh to Azerbaijan.

It is noted that the launch of the power transmission line is expected to be an important stage in ensuring Nakhchivan's energy security, and will also strengthen cooperation between Baku and Tehran in the energy sector.