U.S. imparts more insight into Saturday meeting with Iran

9 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States and Iran will hold a meeting, not negotiations, in Oman on April 12, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"This is a meeting that's happening right on Saturday. There's a meeting, there's no negotiations. Again, it's not a negotiation, it's a meeting, and that's what the commitment is," Tammy Bruce said.

She confirmed that U.S. special envoy Steven Witkoff will travel to Oman but refused to say whether he will meet with the Iranian delegation.

"I can't speak to that, but he will be there," Tammy Bruce said.

The spokesperson recalled that both U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio insist that Iran must not possess any nuclear weapons.