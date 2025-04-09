Russia-U.S.  talks to be held at Russian consulate general in Istanbul

9 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Consulate General in Istanbul will host a second round of talks between Russian and U.S. delegations on April 10, a Russian diplomat said.

"The Russian-U.S. talks will be held at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul," the diplomat said.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiyev will head the Russian delegation, while the U.S. delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter.

Russia and the United States last met for talks in Istanbul in late February.