Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss development of cooperation in energy sphere

9 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry held a meeting with his counterpart from Moldova. The parties discussed the development of relations between the two countries in various areas.

On Wednesday, April 9, a meeting was held between the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the State Secretary of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

The central topics of the talks between Samir Sharifov and Sergey Mikhov were issues of cooperation in various areas. In particular, the parties discussed cooperation in energy, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

The ministers also touched upon a number of regional and international issues.