Lavrov, Khalafov discuss development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations

9 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry website

Today, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry spoke with the representative of the President of Azerbaijan. The key topic of the meeting was the development of relations between the countries.

A meeting between the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments was held in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

Sergey Lavrov and Khalaf Khalafov discussed the development of bilateral relations.

"An exchange of views took place on the prospects for the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the framework of strategic partnership and alliance. A number of current international and regional issues were touched upon,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.