US imposed new sanctions against Iran

The United States has imposed sanctions against one individual and five companies from Iran. Inclusion in the list means freezing assets and prohibiting them from doing business.

The US Treasury announced on its official website the introduction of sanctions against one individual and five entities allegedly associated with Iran’s nuclear program.

According to the department, the new restrictions affect the activities of a citizen of the Islamic Republic, as well as five companies located in Iran.

The document reads that those sanctioned were engaged in the supply or production of critical technologies used in Tehran’s creation of nuclear weapons.

Inclusion in the sanctions list provides for the freezing of assets in the United States. In addition, American companies will be prohibited from doing business with the individuals involved.