Zaur Uguev wins Russia's 5th gold at European Wrestling Championships

Russian freestyle wrestler Zaur Uguev won the gold at the 2025 European Wrestling Championship in the under-61 kg weight category.

In the final, Uguev defeated Arsen Arutyunyan from Armenia.

This was Russia’s fifth freestyle wrestling gold at the tournament with the previous four coined by Nachyn Mongush (under-57 kg weight category), Ibragim Ibragimov (under-65 kg), David Baev (under-70 kg) and Akhmed Usmanov (under-79 kg).

The Russian team also won two freestyle wrestling silver medals - Magomed Kurbanov (under 97-kg) and Zaurbek Sidakov (under-74 g) - and one bronze won by Aryan Tsiutryn in the under-57 kg weight category.

