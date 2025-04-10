Baku mending ties between Turkey and Israel

10 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Delegations from Turkey and Israel met in Azerbaijan as part of efforts to create a coordination mechanism in Syria.

The first technical meeting between Türkiye and Israel on a conflict prevention mechanism aimed at avoiding "unwanted incidents" in Syria was held today in Azerbaijan, TRT Haber reported.

A Turkish official said Turkey and Israel have held technical talks aimed at preventing conflict between their troops in Syria.

According to the Turkish sources, Ankara urged Israel to immediately end its attacks on Syria.

"Efforts will continue to establish this mechanism," one of the sources said.

Speaking at the International Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” in Baku, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Türkiye and Israel are both friendly countries to Azerbaijan, Baku is making efforts to normalize relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv.