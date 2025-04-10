Gas explosion at Ankara mine injures 13 workers

10 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A gas compression explosion at the Çayırhan underground coal mine in the Beypazarı district of Ankara this morning has resulted in injuries to 13 miners, with one in critical condition.

The incident took place in the Hırkatepe area of the mine at around 1:30 a.m.

Emergency teams, including fire brigades, health units, gendarmerie and Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) units, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Following initial treatment, two of the injured were transferred to Ankara City Hospital, while 11 were taken to Beypazarı State Hospital.

Ankara Governor’s Office confirmed that 29 workers were underground at the time and that an administrative and judicial investigation has been launched into the incident.