Iranian FM arrives in Oman for talks with U.S.

12 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in the capital of Oman for talks with the United States, ISNA reported on April 12.

Today, representatives of the United States and Iran are set to discuss the parameters of resolving the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program in Muscat.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will be the main negotiators.

According to Tasnim, the talks are expected to begin in the afternoon with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi as intermediary.