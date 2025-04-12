US-Iran negotiants started in Muscat

12 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

The US and Iranian delegations have started indirect talks in Oman. The parties intend to discuss ways to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

The key issue of the talks is the Iranian nuclear program.

"Indirect talks between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East, have begun with the mediation of Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi,”

– Tasnim news agency reported.

According to ISNA, the consultations will take place in the same building, but in different rooms. One of the possible scenarios for the talks is the transfer of written messages between the delegations.