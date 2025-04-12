Trump ready to compromise in negotiations with Iran, media reports

12 Apr. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

The White House is ready to compromise for a quick deal with Tehran, media reports. Today, the US and Iranian delegations are meeting in Oman.

US leader Donald Trump is ready to make concessions in negotiations with Iran in order to conclude a deal, media reports.

"Trump is ready to compromise in order to conclude a deal,”

- the US Axios wrote.

According to the publication, the direct negotiations between Witkoff and Araghchi may take place in Muscat if the parties can come to an agreement. Additional consultations may take place either on Saturday or the next day.

Today, in Muscat, negotiations are taking place between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East. The parties intend to discuss ways to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.