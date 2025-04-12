US, Iran conclude negotiations in Muscat

12 Apr. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The delegations of Washington and Tehran have concluded negations in Muscat. The parties will meet again in a week.

The delegations of Iran and the US have completed indirect talks in Muscat. The parties agreed to continue consultations in a week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reports.

“During these talks, held with the mediation of Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff exchanged through the Omani Foreign Minister the positions of their respective governments on issues related to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions against Iran. The talks were held in a constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect,”

– the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed.

The talks reportedly lasted over two hours. The parties also exchanged views in the presence of the Omani Foreign Minister after the consultations.