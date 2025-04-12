Dialogue without dictatorship and preconditions – Lavrov on contacts between Russia and US

12 Apr. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov spoke about the current state of Russian-American relations in various aspects at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shared his vision of contacts between Moscow and Washington at the moment. According to Lavrov, the US, and Russia have started talking to each other.

“There is nothing wrong with Russia and the US having good relations. What is happening between us and the Trump administration is, in fact, quite banal: countries are talking to each other, without dictatorship, without setting preconditions, they are simply communicating,”

– Sergey Lavrov said.