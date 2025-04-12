Iran to discuss general framework of possible agreement with US at next meeting

12 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Iranian government website

Tehran and Washington will discuss the framework for a general agreement on Iranian nuclear energy at a meeting next week.

Iran will discuss the outlines of a potential agreement with the US delegation during new round talks scheduled for next week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The general framework of a possible agreement will be discussed at the next round of talks with the US,”

– Abbas Araghchi said.

The indirect talks between Iranian and US delegations took place in Muscat today. The consultations were held through Omani diplomats.