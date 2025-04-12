Armenia, Türkiye FMs hold meeting in Antalya

12 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Armenian Foreign Ministry

A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Türkiye has begun within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Türkiye, Ararat Mirzoyan and Hakan Fidan, have begun talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

The details of the meeting have not yet been disclosed.

Mirzoyan and Fidan met in Istanbul in October 2024. The diplomats then discussed steps to normalize relations between the countries.