Date of second round of US-Iran talks announced

13 Apr. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US and Iran have agreed on a new date for negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear program, the White House press service reported.

"The parties agreed to meet again on April 19",

the White House announced.

Let us remind you that the first round of talks took place the day before in Muscat. The Iranian delegation was represented by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US side was led by Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Earlier, Iran stated that it would discuss with the US delegation the outlines of a potential agreement with Washington during the new talks.