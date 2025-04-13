Trump assesses negotiations between Russia and USA on Ukraine

13 Apr. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Progress is being observed in the negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, according to US President Donald Trump.

He added that the negotiations are going well.

"I think Ukraine-Russia might be going OK, and you're going to be finding out pretty soon",

Donald Trump said.

Let us remind you that on April 11, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff visited St. Petersburg, during which he met with the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House commented on the meeting between Putin and Witkoff, describing it as another step towards a ceasefire and peace in Ukraine.