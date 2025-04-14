Hamas to provide details on all hostages - report

14 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The radical movement Hamas has promised to provide mediators with a detailed report on the condition of all Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

According to its sources, the radicals have tentatively agreed to release "more hostages than originally agreed upon."

The channel's sources added that the hostages would be released "in two stages and according to a certain timetable".

Al Arabiya added the U.S. has allegedly expressed willingness to pressure Israel to accept a new offer on Gaza. Discussions on whether Hamas leaders could remain in Gaza have been postponed until the next phase of consultations, the TV channel pointed out.

On Saturday, Hamas said that it had sent a negotiating delegation headed by the movement's Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya to Egypt to continue consultations on a ceasefire in the enclave.