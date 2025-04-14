Garabagh University to open 10 faculties

14 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 10 faculties will operate at Garabagh University, Azerbaijani Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said today at a conference on “Heydar Aliyev and sovereign Azerbaijan” in Khankendi.

According to the minister, until 2030, the Faculty of Music will operate in the city of Shusha and the Faculty of Agriculture in Khojaly.

“The main value of Garabagh University is the students. Their role in the development of the university is huge. I would like to express my gratitude to each of them," Amrullayev said.

Garabagh University was opened in September 2024.