14 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the past week, 12 anti-tank mines, 86 anti-personnel mines and 224 unexploded ordnance were found and cleared in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported.

In total, specialists cleared over 1,200 hectares during the week.

The demining operation involved ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service and several private companies.