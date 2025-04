14 Apr. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan's national airline AZAL, Samir Rzayev, announced that the Aviation Energy Forum will be held in Baku this year.

The event will include discussions on the most pressing priorities of the industry, along with an exchange of views on improving efficiency in the aviation sector.

The forum is scheduled to run from May 13 to 15 and will bring together representatives from over 50 countries, more than 60 airlines and about 550 registered participants.