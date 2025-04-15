Azerbaijan Prime Minister receives ILO delegation

15 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with a delegation of the International Labour Organization (ILO) led by Director-General Gilbert Houngbo in Baku, Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The meeting expressed profound gratitude for the sustained and impactful collaborative synergy between Azerbaijan and the International Labour Organization, Trend reported.



The enhancement of societal welfare metrics has been underscored as a paramount objective within the framework of state policy initiatives.

The fifth tranche of social reform initiatives, which commenced implementation in January of the current fiscal year, encompasses a demographic cohort of 3 million individuals, Ali Asadov said.



The assembly conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the agenda items pertaining to the collaborative framework between Azerbaijan and the ILO while also deliberating on the potential trajectories for enhanced synergies moving forward.