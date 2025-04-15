Bayramov and Syrian FMs discuss cooperation prospects

15 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Interim Government Assad Hassan Al-Shibani held a phone conversation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

In a phone call, the sides explored ways to develop bilateral relations and enhance joint coordination on issues of common interest.

"The ministers emphasized the importance of supporting the Syrian government in its efforts to achieve stability in the energy sector and reconstruction, while also expanding cooperation in political and economic fields," Sana reported.

The senior diplomats also underscored the necessity of activating communication channels between official institutions and encouraging visits at various levels.

On April 11, 2025, during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Syrian Interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.