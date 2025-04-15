Russia-Qatar Business Forum to be held in Moscow

15 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Roscongress, the Russia-Qatar Business Forum will be held in Moscow on April 17, where participants will discuss the expansion of business ties.

The report notes that Qatar is an important economic partner of Russia in the Arab world.

"Today, we are seeing growing interest in expanding bilateral cooperation from both government institutions and business communities",

Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of Russia said.

The role of Middle Eastern countries is growing in the global economy, making the forum both timely and strategically important for Moscow and Doha.

The forum's program will include three thematic panel discussions, covering cooperation in various economic sectors, including tourism and healthcare.