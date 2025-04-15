Official visit of Georgian President to Azerbaijan begins

15 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

An honor guard was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to welcome the Georgian President.

The welcoming ceremony for Mikheil Kavelashvili was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalcin Rafiyev and other officials.

Let us remind you that the day before, the Georgian President's administration announced the program of his visit to Baku. It will include meetings and negotiations that Kavelashvili will hold with Azerbaijani officials. The statement also listed the composition of the delegation, which includes Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia, as well as three members of parliament: Givi Mikanadze, Zaur Dargali and Savalan Mirzoev.



© Photo: AZERTAC