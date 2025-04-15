More than $11.5 billion to be spent on restoration of liberated territories in Azerbaijan

15 Apr. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the next five years, Azerbaijan plans to spend 20 billion manats (about $11.7 billion) on the restoration of liberated territories. This is stated in the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2025-2029, published by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic.

The document emphasizes that these expenditures will account for approximately 30% of the state budget's capital spending.

Let us remind you that 17.6 billion manats (about $10.3 billion) of budget funds were spent on the restoration and reconstruction of lands liberated from occupation in the period from 2021 to 2024. This year, the planned spending amounts to 4 billion manats (approximately $2.3 billion).