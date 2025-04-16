Armenian and French FMs discuss cooperation issues

16 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot discussed bilateral cooperation and regional security issues, according to a readout of their phone conversation released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, Mirzoyan provided an update on the security situation in the South Caucasus and reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to regional peace.

He emphasized the importance of signing a peace and interstate relations agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The two ministers also discussed the agenda for the Armenia-France bilateral partnership and future cooperation.