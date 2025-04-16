Ilham Aliyev: it's impossible to imagine EU energy security without Azerbaijan and Georgia

16 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Following the meeting, the two heads of state made press statements.

"Today, if we are talking about Europe's energy security, it is impossible to imagine it without Azerbaijan and Georgia. Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, including Georgia, and that these exports are conducted via Georgian territory," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that achievements in transport and communications, including the construction of new railways and ports, have created strong synergy between Azerbaijan and Georgia, turning both countries into integral components of the Middle Corridor.

For centuries, the two peoples have lived in peace, friendship and brotherhood - and this remains true today. Interstate relations are at a high level, the Azerbaijani president stressed.

"Georgia and Azerbaijan are jointly implementing numerous important projects, underscoring their significance not only for the two countries and their peoples but also for the wider region," Ilham Aliyev said.

Political relations are developing, high-level contacts are regular, and political dialogue is active: that is, two friendly, brotherly countries, in the truest sense of the word, are very close to each other and constantly support each other within international organizations.

Many investment projects uniting the two countries are important for a large geography.